Backstage Update On WWE Reportedly Counter-Programming AEW All Out 2025

This year's AEW All Out pay-per-view is taking place in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena. However, reports have recently suggested that WWE is planning to counter-program against AEW that weekend with a mainline Premium Live Event instead of a show from their "NXT" brand.

Following these reports, Dave Meltzer shared his predictions for the weekend and what he thinks WWE will book during an episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio." "It's a regular pay-per-view," Meltzer boldly claimed. "It's gonna be head-to-head. Unless AEW moves, and then, will they move to change? Or will [WWE] add an NXT show to change? Who knows what's going to happen!" Meltzer then described the move as not petty but suggested it's an underhanded tactic from WWE since the pay-per-view model doesn't affect promotions as badly as before.

"If they were doing this stuff in 2019/2020, and they were going head-to-head with the AEW pay-per-views, and they were costing Tony a significant pay-per-view money, I mean that hurts!" Meltzer expressed. "To do it now? It's like... What do you accomplish?" He then suggested that the yet-to-be-announced show will be the one to have Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena as the main event, since Lesnar isn't announced for the Clash in Paris show.

AEW star MJF has weighed in on the counter-programming strategy from WWE in the past, and according to him, it's a smart move, and he gives Nick Khan and Triple H a lot of credit. Friedman also added that he'd do the same thing in the competition's place, and slammed everyone who was criticizing WWE.

