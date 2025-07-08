MJF Praises WWE Counter-Programming AEW

One AEW star isn't worried about WWE's counter-programming efforts against AEW's All In Texas pay-per-view on Saturday, and that's former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF spoke with TVInsider ahead of the event from Globe Life Field from Arlington, Texas and even went as far as to praise WWE counter-programming All In with not just Saturday Night's Main Event, but "WWE NXT" Great American Bash that afternoon, at the same time as All In, followed by Evolution 2 Sunday night. MJF sarcastically clarified if the outlet meant the same shows that are running despite WWE claiming AEW isn't competition, but he gave props to Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan.

"I think it's a smart business practice. I give jolly old St. Nick and Trips a whole lot of credit," MJF said. "At the end of the day, if you can stomp out your competition, you're doing what is necessary. Lord knows I would. Everyone is judging them for it. I think that's silly."

He said that AEW fans shouldn't judge WWE for doing it, but also shouldn't be stupid, because it's not just happenstance. He said the difference between him and everyone else is that he's not pretending it's not a smart thing to do.

"I would stomp on anyone's neck if it meant I would get ahead," he said. "I've done it a million times in my career. That's my thoughts on that."

MJF will compete in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In and he earned the opportunity on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" to be the second entrant in the match, guaranteeing at least a shot at winning. The match end with the first pinfall or submission, no matter how many competitors have made their way to the ring.