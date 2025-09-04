John Cena Reportedly Set For Last WWE SmackDown 23 Years After First, In Same Building

There's no doubt that John Cena's wrestling career is on borrowed time. After a year largely taken up by his controversial heel run, a now babyface Cena is closer than ever towards the end of his career, with his last match set to take place in only three months time this December. As such, a lot of lasts are about to come at Cena quickly, including this upcoming Friday on "SmackDown," where it appears he will officially say goodbye to the blue brand.

Taking to X early Thursday afternoon, Wrestlevotes reported that some in WWE are "quietly expecting" this Friday's "SmackDown" to be Cena's last ever appearance on the show. The reasoning for this is Cena's limited amount of dates remaining, as Cena is only scheduled for seven more shows, two of which have already been made official.

It would also be a bit of a full circle moment for Cena in his career, given that he debuted on "SmackDown" 23 years ago on a June 2002 episode, where he wrestled and lost to Kurt Angle. But the fittingness doesn't stop there, as Cena's "SmackDown," and WWE main roster debut, took place at the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago, Illinois. This Friday's "SmackDown" will also take place in the Rosemont, meaning Cena will end his "SmackDown" career the same way he began it.

We're told some within WWE are quietly expecting tomorrow night to be John Cena's final SmackDown. According to a source, with only seven remaining dates left—and just two yet to be announced—it's unlikely another will be a SmackDown event, meaning Cena will have debuted and... — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 4, 2025

Cena is coming off a victory in his most recent match at Clash in Paris last weekend, having bested former ally Logan Paul. It's unclear what Cena will be doing on "SmackDown," though it's expected to involve Brock Lesnar, who returned to WWE at SummerSlam by attacking Cena, with a match between the two believed to be taking place at Wrestlepalooza later this month.