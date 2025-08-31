John Cena Conquers Logan Paul With Multiple AAs In Hard-Fought WWE Clash In Paris Win

Three months ago, Logan Paul and John Cena found themselves on the same side as they took on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank. Since turning back to a babyface, however, Cena now views Paul as the world's "biggest dumba**." To shut him up, Cena put him away with mutiple Attitude Adjustments at WWE Clash In Paris.

Paul paraded around the ring during much of the early goings as he continuously sent Cena crashing to the mat. Cena eventually bounced back with his signature Five Moves of Doom, minus an Attitude Adjustment, which Paul dodged. When Cena attempted another one, Paul countered it again and dropped Cena onto his face.

A bloodied Paul later mocked Cena with a pair of shoulder tackles and a side slam. As he then set up for a Five Knuckle Shuffle, though, Cena rose to his feet and finally planted Paul with an Attitude Adjustment. Still, Paul kicked out.

The closing sequence saw Paul leap off the top rope with a crossbody, which Cena caught and rolled through to turn into an AA. Cena looked to follow it up with yet another one, but Paul jumped off his shoulders and nailed Cena with a right hand. Paul's second right hand failed to connect as Cena ducked, allowing the Cenation Leader to drove him into the mat once more for the match-winning pinfall.

The feud between Paul and Cena began on "WWE SmackDown," just days after the latter lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes at SummerSlam. Amidst their face-to-face encounter, Paul called for a singles match against Cena, especially given that the 17-time world champion has a limited number of dates left on his retirement tour. This later led to a tag match pitting Cena and Rhodes against Paul and Drew McIntyre, which ended in disqualification due to Paul's low blow to Cena.