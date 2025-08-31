WWE Clash In Paris Results 8/31 - Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Title Match, John Cena Faces Logan Paul

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Clash In Paris on August 31, 2025, coming to you live from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France at a special start time of 2 PM ET!

As his retirement tour continues on in full swing, John Cena will be going head-to-head with Logan Paul. Not only have the two met in a series of verbal altercations across multiple episodes of "WWE SmackDown", but they also met each other in the ring on the August 8 episode of the show when Cena and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Paul and Drew McIntyre via disqualification.

Seth Rollins will be putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time since retaining via disqualification on the August 4 episode of "WWE Raw" as he defends against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk. While Rollins and Punk have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the last several months, Punk inadvertently cost Knight his shot at Rollins' title on August 4 when he became involved in the match and Jey has come face-to-face with Rollins during several post match brawls in the closing moments of multiple episodes of "Raw".

Speaking of Rollins, his Vision stablemate Bronson Reed will also be in action tonight as he squares off with Roman Reigns in what will mark Reigns' first match since himself and the aforementioned Jey defeated Reed and Bron Breakker on August 2 at Night One Of WWE SummerSlam. Reed has been collecting Reigns' shoes over the course of the last few weeks and parading them around as a means of making it clear to him that he's the better man.

Coming off successful defenses against Maxxine Dupri and Natalya on the August 11 and August 18 episodes of "Raw" respectively, Becky Lynch will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella. Tensions between Lynch and Bella have been on the rise as they've met one another in a series of verbal confrontations on the red brand.

Archrivals Rusev and Sheamus look to settle their issues once and for all tonight when they meet one another in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match. Rusev and Sheamus each hold a win over the other, with the former picking up his win on the June 30 edition of "Raw" and the latter emerging victorious on the July 21 episode of "Raw". Although they met one another in a third match on August 4, the match ultimately ended in a double countout.

Additionally, The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against The Street Profits after Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Carmelo Hayes and The Miz to become the new Number One Contenders during yesterday's episode of "SmackDown".