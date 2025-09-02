John Cena Discusses Making Amends After WWE Heel Run

WWE legend John Cena has discussed his heel run and subsequent babyface run, and revealed if he has any regrets about it.

Cena shockingly turned heel earlier this year, in his final year in WWE. However, with fans still cheering him on, he was switched to being a babyface for the final few dates of his pro wrestling career. Following his win against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, Cena assessed the heel run and explained why he and WWE decided that it was the best decision for him to become a good guy again.

"I think you make a good point — [I'm now] The John Cena we know and love. Keep in mind, what we do is we try to entertain the audience the best we can, and sometimes that involves taking risks and sometimes that involves being bold," he said. "But you also have to listen to the audience, and it got to a point where, like, Cena versus Randy, you start hearing this [crowd chanting for Cena]. Cena versus Punk, Saudi, you start hearing the noise. Cena-Cody [at] SummerSlam, it changes, and I mean sometimes you can make bold and brave new moves, but going against this body of energy [the fans] is a losing battle. So sometimes you just got to listen and pivot and change course."

Cena, who has eight dates remaining on his retirement run, turned babyface ahead of SummerSlam, the pay-per-view where he lost the title to Cody Rhodes.