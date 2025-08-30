John Cena Apologizes To Young Overseas Fan He Insulted As A Heel On WWE SmackDown

John Cena and Logan Paul's war of words continued on Friday's Lyon-based episode of "WWE SmackDown," and according to "The Never-Seen Seventeen," Paul has just two nights to get his act together before wrestling "ruins him."

Paul took to the microphone to open "SmackDown," and after antagonizing the French-speaking Lyon crowd, he accused the WWE Universe of hating not him, but the change he stood for. Cena came out quickly to refute those accusations, and clarified that Paul's fresh take on wrestling was commendable. Cena clarified that it was Paul's clear reluctance to put in "an ounce of effort" into wrestling culture that he and the WWE Universe found an issue with.

Cena continued, accusing Paul of being a "wannabe." Cena compared Paul's promo style and brass knuckle gimmick to his own previous Doctor of Thuganomics character, and claimed that "The Maverick" was no more "than a dollar-store John Cena." Cena continued to put the pressure on Paul by bringing up his dwindling pop culture relevance, and claimed that Paul's WWE run was his attempt to correct his public image.

"You are not here to save wrestling, you're here to save your own a**," Cena accused.

Cena offered to show Paul an example of respect, and went into the crowd to approach a young Belgian fan he had once accosted during the height of his heel turn, in March 2025. Cena apologized to the child, but Paul used the moment to discredit Cena, saying he went from "Make-a-Wish" to "Break-a-Wish" and back again. Cena reminded Paul that their Clash in Paris bout was made per Paul's request, and gave the influencer a deadline: Paul now has until Sunday to "whip himself into shape," lest wrestling destroy him.

After Clash in Paris, Cena will have six dates left on his retirement tour.