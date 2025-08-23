John Cena 'Drops Some Wisdom' On WWE Clash In Paris Opponent Logan Paul On SmackDown

Many in the professional wrestling world have accused Logan Paul of being an outsider, but according to John Cena, that is not an accurate description. According to "The Never Seen Seventeen," Paul is not an outsider: he is a "disappointment" and a "parasite."

Cena and Paul clashed in a war of words on Friday's Dublin-based episode of "WWE SmackDown." After fans thoroughly antagonized Paul with "who are you" chants, Paul began to tout his in-ring greatness, labeling himself as an attention-grabber. He became irate with the Irish crowd, and asked them who the real "imposter" was before pointing out the all-too-common Five Moves of Doom criticism.

Cena held nothing back in his multi-pronged defense. He acknowledged Paul's athleticism and in-ring talent, calling "The Maverick" a future WWE Champion and WrestleMania main eventer. Cena denied accusations of Paul being an "outsider" to the business, before correcting them: Paul was, instead, a disappointment. He recalled the buzz Paul made when he first arrived to WWE, before slipping to ringside. He approached the ringside PRIME display, and accused Paul of exploiting the WWE Universe to sell product. Paul was flabbergasted as Cena knocked over the PRIME advertisement, but Cena did not relent as he called Paul a "parasite" who has only had 23 matches, while Cena has been fighting, both on- and off-television, for 23 years. Cena accused Paul of being an opportunity thief, and name-dropped Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Jacob Fatu as competitors now unable to fight Cena because of Paul's selfishness.

As the Irish crowd chanted "parasite," Cena beckoned Paul to bring his "A-Game" come Clash in Paris. Paul responded with juvenile shoves, eventually irritating Cena until Cena scooped him up for an Attitude Adjustment. The night ended with Cena giving the Irish crowd his final goodbyes as Paul licked his wounds in the ring.