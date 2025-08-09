John Cena Vs. Logan Paul Added To WWE Clash In Paris Card Following Smackdown Battle

Opportunities to face "The Never-Seen Seventeen" are drying up, but Logan Paul has never been known to let a chance at the spotlight slip past him. As of Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," John Cena and Paul are slated to clash at Clash in Paris.

With a new passion for professional wrestling lit under him, Cena took to the post-SummerSlam episode of "SmackDown" to state his plans for the future, only to be interrupted by Paul's antagonistic antics. Paul took to the microphone to reaffirm his in-ring greatness, and while Cena tentatively agreed with the young celebrity, he made sure to call the social media star the "biggest dumba** [he] had ever seen in [his] life." Tensions continued to run high as Paul challenged Cena to a match at Clash in Paris, and things exploded as known Paul associate Drew McIntyre appeared to attack Cena from behind. While Cody Rhodes arrived to Cena's aid, Cena ultimately accepted Paul's challenge for singles action in Paris.

Cena is slated to appear on WWE's upcoming European tour, which will see them film two episodes of "SmackDown:" one from Dublin on August 22, and one from Lyon on August 29. While Paul's exact schedule is unclear, the part-timer has been appearing on Friday nights more readily, as seen from his recent feud with country singer and rapper Jelly Roll. Notably, Brock Lesnar, who is poised to feud with Cena following his controversial SummerSlam return, did not appear on Friday's edition of "SmackDown."

After Clash in Paris, Cena is only scheduled for four more dates. He will be present for WWE's Australia tour, which will see him in Perth for "SmackDown," Crown Jewel, and "WWE Raw" in mid-October. Cena is expected to wrestle his final match in December, but no specific date has been announced.