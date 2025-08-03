Jelly Roll & Randy Orton Outmatched By Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre At WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam in a match that saw Paul send the celebrity through the commentary desk with a frog splash. "The Maverick" didn't even let the bell ring to start the match before going after Jelly Roll.

The country star tagged himself in to start off the match against Paul. He took Paul's offense before getting some in himself, even hitting an elbow drop after a Ric Flair strut. Paul tagged in McIntyre and Jelly Roll went to tag in Orton, but decided not to, and faced off against "The Scottish Warrior." He got in a few jabs before McIntyre hit him with a Glasgow Kiss and the heels beat him down.

When Orton finally got in the match, he leveled McIntyre and took out Paul in the corner. He looked for the RKO on McIntyre, but Paul got his partner out of the ring. The bout spilled to the outside and McIntyre took out Orton with a Claymore and Paul hit Jelly Roll with a Titanium Punch. McIntyre got Jelly Roll on the desk and Paul went up top and hit a big frog splash, sending the celebrity through the desk. Officials came out to check on Jelly Roll and attempted to help him to the back as Paul and McIntyre beat down Orton in the ring.

Jelly Roll broke away from the officials and got back into his corner and Orton and McIntyre got their respective hot tags. Jelly Roll rocked Paul with clotheslines, then a chokeslam and hit a powerslam on McIntyre. He hit another on Paul, but McIntyre broke it up. He hit a Claymore to Jelly Roll, but ate an RKO. Paul took out Orton, then went up top again and hit a Paul From Grace frog splash to Jelly Roll for the win.