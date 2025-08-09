John Cena Teams With Cody Rhodes (But Drew McIntyre Gets Last Laugh) On WWE SmackDown

John Cena used one of his remaining dates on his farewell tour to wrestle on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," and while he and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes were successful at defeating Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, the victory came by disqualification after Paul hit Cena with a low blow. Paul and Cena are set to go one-on-one at Clash in Paris at the end of August, and after the match, it looks like Rhodes and McIntyre will square off for the title.

Rhodes and Paul started off the match and the champion took the majority of the beating from his opponents to start off. McIntyre did everything he could to keep Rhodes away from his corner to tag in Cena. Eventually, both Paul and Cena got the hot tag and Cena hit the former United States Champion with shoulder blocks before slamming him to the mat to then hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle and an AA. McIntyre broke up the pin, and he was taken out of the ring by Rhodes.

Paul hit Cena with a low blow and got himself disqualified, then he followed Cena up the ramp to beat him down, and the pair disappeared backstage. Rhodes bashed McIntyre into the ring post and off the stairs. Rhodes cleared the commentary desk, but McIntyre nailed him with the title. "The Scottish Psychopath" then hit a Claymore on Rhodes, sending him through the front of the desk, and McIntyre was heard threatening Rhodes as the show went off the air.