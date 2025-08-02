John Cena Drops Heel Character, Turns Face Again On WWE SmackDown Ahead Of SummerSlam

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has officially returned to his babyface ways as of the opening segment of "WWE SmackDown" ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. The last time fans saw Cena, Rhodes sent him through a table and forced him to sign his name on the contract for their match, which Rhodes demanded be a street fight.

Cena came out to open the show, but before he could speak, Rhodes' music hit. Cena said he told Rhodes how exhausted he was and how the SummerSlam match would be too difficult for him. He said because Rhodes didn't listen, assaulted him, and forged his signature, he had only one thing left to say. To the shock of the fans, Cena thanked Rhodes. He said their contract signing was the "boot in the a** he needed."

The champion said he realized the mistake he made five months ago when he "bought into someone's idea of making shocking TV." Cena said he didn't really want to ruin wrestling, because everyone knows how much he loves it. Cena told Rhodes, and the crowd, that he was so hung up on how they might see him tomorrow, that he didn't realize how stupid he had been today. Cena explained Rhodes did what a good friend would do and forced him to face things, and forced him into a fight. He said their street fight is going to force him to dig down and be who he really is. Cena told the fans to mark it in their calendars, that August 1, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey, is the day that John Cena "came back" to WWE.

Rhodes grabbed two beers from ringside. He welcomed Cena back, and they drank together before Rhodes left the ring and Cena celebrated with the crowd.