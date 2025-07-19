Cody Rhodes Tells Comatose John Cena Stipulation For Their WWE SummerSlam Title Match

In the words of Cody Rhodes: it is not just a match for the title at SummerSlam. In New Jersey, it will be a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The main event of Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw what was supposed to be a formal contract signing transform into a full-out brawl as Rhodes laid his hands on champion John Cena. By the time the show closed out, the contract was signed — notably, by force — and the stipulation was clear: Rhodes' entitled King of the Ring title opportunity against Cena will be one in the streets.

Rhodes and Cena met to sign their SummerSlam contract, but Cena looked uncharacteristically flighty as he invited Rhodes to sit. Cena initially refused to sign the contract, under the guise of an undisclosed Netflix movie schedule. Cena cited his "emotional [exhaustion]" as his reason for pulling out of SummerSlam before attempting to leave. Rhodes' temper flared as the King of the Ring followed Cena to drag him back in the ring, and a brawl ensued as Cena threw Rhodes into the steel steps. Cena attempted to strike Rhodes with his title, but the challenger rocked the champion with some kicks before the Undisputed WWE title fell into his hands.

Rhodes did what he could not do at WrestleMania 41: he struck Cena with the championship. Rhodes put Cena through a table with a Splash with finality, and forced an unconscious Cena to sign the contract. Once Cena's name was on the contract, Rhodes announced the contract's stipulation. While Rhodes has hinted at a rapidly approaching heel turn, it is unclear whether Rhodes will be an official heel in his upcoming SummerSlam program.

SummerSlam will be hosted in New Jersey through August 2 and 3. It is unclear on which night Rhodes and Cena's match will occur.