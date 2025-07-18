WWE SmackDown Results 7/18 - SummerSlam Contract Signing, Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders Match & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 18, 2025, coming to you live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas!
John Cena will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against former titleholder Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam on August 2 and August 3. Before the two meet for the title, they will be making the match official as they put pen-to-paper on the contract as tensions between them continue to run high over their differing views about the WWE Universe.
Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks dethroned The Street Profits and Angelo Dawkins as WWE Tag Team Champions during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown". Although the tag team division still continues to look to put an end The Wyatt Sicks, Lumis and Gacy will find out who their first challengers are for their new title as The Motor City Machine Guns's Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley collide with Rey Fenix and Andrade, Nathan Frazer and Axiom, and #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match.
One half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez looks to score another win tonight as she collides with former multi time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after she and the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez scored a win over Asuka and Kairi Sane this past Monday on "WWE Raw". Flair and her newfound ally Alexa Bliss unsuccessfully challenged Perez and Rodriguez for their title at WWE Evolution this past Sunday in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also involv ed Sane and Asuka, and "WWE NXT" stars Sol Ruca and Zaria.
Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer will be going head-to-head with Alba Fyre after the former eliminated the latter's ally Piper Niven from the Clash In Paris Battle Royal at Evolution with some assistance from Nikki Bella before going on to win the whole thing. Jacob Fatu will also be making an appearance on tonight's show for the first time since he and Jimmy Uso emerged victorious over current United States Champion Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in a tag team match on the July 4 episode of "SmackDown".
We are live! The show kicks off with Adam Pearce, police officers, and other officials speaking with MFT (Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa) after they've all been in a car accident.
Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore then greet audiences at home before throwing it to a conversation between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss from earlier today where the former informs the latter that she got them a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. The pair then make their way to the ring, with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez following behind.
Charlotte Flair (w/ Alexa Bliss) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (w/ Roxanne Perez)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Rodriguez sends Flair crashing into the mat with a hair whip, but Flair lands a hurricanrana on Rodriguez off the middle rope and clotheslines her out of the ring. Perez looks to get in Flair's face, but Bliss forces Perez to back down. This opens the door for Rodriguez to clock Flair from behind and send her crashing into the ring post.
The pair return to the ring, and Flair wears down Rodriguez with a submission hold. Rodriguez jams her boot into Flair's chest in the corner, then wears her down with a submission of her own and sends her crashing into the mat with a hair whip. She runs over Flair with a big boot and goes for a pin, but Flair kicks out.
Rodriguez cinches in an over the shoulder submission on Flair, but Flair escapes and sends Rodriguez crashing into the corner face first. She connects with a clothesline on Rodriguez, then looks to land a crossbody on her off the to rope. Rodriguez catches Flair and delivers a tilt-a-whirl slam on her, but Flair looks to cinch in the Figure Four Leg Lock on Rodriguez. Perez hops up onto the apron, but Flair sends her crashing off it with a kick. As the referee is distracted checking on Perez, Bliss hits Rodriguez with one of her pom poms and lands a jawbreaker on her off the top rope. This opens the door for Flair to roll up Rodriguez for the win.
Winner: Charlotte Flair
We then head backstage and see police officers ask Adam Pearce to help them find Jacob Fatu after the car crash MFT were involved in earlier tonight. Pearce does such, and Fatu agrees to go wtih the officers.
Carmelo Hayes then makes his way to the ring. Damian Priest follows.
Damian Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes
Hayes fires off right hands on Priest's spine before the bell sounds and Priest runs over Hayes with a big boot. Hayes rocks Priest with a knee strike, but Priest responds with a forearm and looks to send Hayes crashing into the ring post on the outside. Hayes escapes and sends Priest crashing into it spine first.
The two men return to the ring, and Hayes delivers a chop block to Priest. Priest lands a back elbow on Hayes in the corner and runs him over with a shoulder tackle, but Hayes looks to retreat to the outside. Priest goes after Hayes, but Hayes lands a jawbreaker on him and follows it up with a springboard clothesline to him. He kips up and looks to fly off the ropes once again, but Priest catches him with a right hand and sets up for Razor's Edge. Hayes escapes and ascends to the top rope, then looks to fly. Priest intercepts Hayes and sets up for South Of Heaven, but Hayes escapes and connects with The First 48. He follows it up with a Frog Splash.
Priest sends Hayes crashing into the announce desk face first, then looks to land Old School on Hayes. Aleister Black appears and trips Priest, causing the disqualification.
Winner: Damian Priest (via disqualification)
MFT then make their way to the ring.
We Hear From Solo Sikoa
Sikoa says tonight is a perfect example of who Jacob Fatu really is. He says without his guidance, Fatu is reckless and doesn't care about anybody, nor does he listen to anyone. He says Fatu only cares about himself and says he gave Fatu everything bringing him to WWE, making him successful, putting money in his pocket, putting food on his table, and making him United States Champion. He then says Fatu betrayed the only family he's ever had.
Jimmy Uso appears on the Titan Tron waiting for a police car, and Fatu emerges from it. A police officer informs Fatu that he was cleared of suspicion due to security footage, and Fatu storms to the ring. Jimmy sneaks up behind MFT, and begins brawling with them alongside Fatu. Talla Tonga looks to land a double chokeslam on Fatu and Jimmy through the announce desk, but Fatu and Jimmy land superkicsk on Talla. Fatu then aids Jimmy in landing a crossbody on Talla and goes after Sikoa, raining right hands down on him in the ring. Fatu places a chair around Sikoa's neck and charges at him, but JC Mateo and Tama Tonga go after him. Jimmy delivers an Uso Splash to Tama, and Fatu delivers a moonsault to Mateo off the top rope.
Fatu hits Tama and Mateo across the spine repeatedly with a chair, but Adam Pearce emerges from the back and informs Sikoa that he will defend his United States Championship against Fatu in a Steel Cage Match at SummerSlam. He calls the police out to the ring and they arrest Sikoa for faking the car crash earlier tonight.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac