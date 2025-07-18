WWE SmackDown Results 7/18 - SummerSlam Contract Signing, Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 18, 2025, coming to you live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas!

John Cena will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against former titleholder Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam on August 2 and August 3. Before the two meet for the title, they will be making the match official as they put pen-to-paper on the contract as tensions between them continue to run high over their differing views about the WWE Universe.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks dethroned The Street Profits and Angelo Dawkins as WWE Tag Team Champions during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown". Although the tag team division still continues to look to put an end The Wyatt Sicks, Lumis and Gacy will find out who their first challengers are for their new title as The Motor City Machine Guns's Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley collide with Rey Fenix and Andrade, Nathan Frazer and Axiom, and #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match.

One half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez looks to score another win tonight as she collides with former multi time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after she and the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez scored a win over Asuka and Kairi Sane this past Monday on "WWE Raw". Flair and her newfound ally Alexa Bliss unsuccessfully challenged Perez and Rodriguez for their title at WWE Evolution this past Sunday in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also involv ed Sane and Asuka, and "WWE NXT" stars Sol Ruca and Zaria.

Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer will be going head-to-head with Alba Fyre after the former eliminated the latter's ally Piper Niven from the Clash In Paris Battle Royal at Evolution with some assistance from Nikki Bella before going on to win the whole thing. Jacob Fatu will also be making an appearance on tonight's show for the first time since he and Jimmy Uso emerged victorious over current United States Champion Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in a tag team match on the July 4 episode of "SmackDown".

We are live! The show kicks off with Adam Pearce, police officers, and other officials speaking with MFT (Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa) after they've all been in a car accident.

Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore then greet audiences at home before throwing it to a conversation between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss from earlier today where the former informs the latter that she got them a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. The pair then make their way to the ring, with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez following behind.