Cody Rhodes Says He's At 'Tail End' Of WWE Babyface Run, Confirms Rock Wanted Heel Turn

It's been years since Cody Rhodes has portrayed a full-on villain in wrestling, and he's since become one of the most popular heroes in WWE. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attempted to turn Rhodes to the dark side earlier this year, and reports in recent months claim that he is pushing for Rhodes to turn heel backstage as well. Speaking to Kay Adams during today's Fanatics Games, Rhodes offered some perspective on his status as a longtime babyface.

"I don't ever get tired of it," the wrestler said. "Because you get to have all of this and these moments. I do think we're probably at the tail end of it, though. There's only so much someone can like you. I'd love to do it until the end of my career."

However, fans expecting an imminent heel turn from Rhodes shouldn't hold their breath. When pressed to provide a timeline, Rhodes stated that he could remain a babyface for another year, or as many as three. That is, if you take the wrestler at his word.

"I am not changing until I'm changed, if that makes any sense," Rhodes stated. "If The Rock had it his way, I would've been changed already. So I think he sees something that maybe I don't see, and that's a very smart individual, so maybe I follow his lead. Maybe not."

Commenting on The Rock's absence in recent months, Rhode pointed out Johnson's busy schedule, which now seemingly includes an appearance in a Martin Scorsese project. As for Rhodes, he's set to wrestle longtime friend Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals this Saturday at Night of Champions. The winner will go on to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship next month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Kay Adams with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.