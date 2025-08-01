WWE SmackDown Results 8/1 - Cena & Rhodes Meet Ahead Of SummerSlam, Women's US Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 1, 2025, coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey!

Cody Rhodes will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight at Night Two of WWE SummerSlam on Sunday. Before they do, they will be meeting with each other one final time in the ring. Although Cena wasn't present during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown", Rhodes still sent him a message and told him that he wanted to fight the real version of him at SummerSlam.

Giulia dethroned Zelina Vega to become the new Women's United States Champion on the June 27 edition of "SmackDown". Tonight, Vega will have the chance to win back the Women's United States Champion as she challenges Vega in what will mark Giulia's first ever defense since becoming titleholder.

Talla Tonga will be competing in his first televised match in WWE since his arrival in the company as he squares off with Jimmy Uso. Jimmy Uso has aligned himself with Jacob Fatu as both of their issues with Talla and his MFT stablemates Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and reigning United States Champion Solo Sikoa continue to boil over.

Damian Priest will be competing in his first match since emerging victorious against Carmelo Hayes via disqualification on the July 18 episode of "SmackDown" as he collides with Aleister Black. Black was the man who handed Priest his disqualification win against Hayes, tripping him in the middle of the match.

Additionally, Los Garza's Angel and Berto will be issuing an open challenge to any tag team who wants a shot at their AAA World Tag Team Championship in what will mark their second defense since dethroning AAA stars Sanson and Forastero in a Four-Way Match at AAA TripleMania Regia III on June 15.