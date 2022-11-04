The Only Time John Cena Ever Pulled Off A Suicide Dive

Throughout his two decades in the WWE, John Cena has garnered a reputation for making the most out of a limited move set. The so-called Five Moves Of Doom that Cena employs in most matches has made him the legend he is today, but has also resulted in plenty of criticism of his creativity inside the ring. Various articles have questioned the validity of these critiques, however, arguing that Cena's move set is far denser than many give it credit. However, in the opinions of many fans around the world, the best rebuttal to the critics is the series of matches that Cena had against CM Punk from 2011 to 2013.

The Cena vs. Punk rivalry is considered one of the best feuds from the first half of the 2010s, and it's pretty easy to see why. Both men put everything they had into their one-on-one encounters, sometimes even pulling out unique maneuvers that had rarely seen use from either in the past. The most notable example of this was on a 2013 episode of "WWE Raw," in which Punk hit Cena with a piledriver at the height of the match, a spot that reportedly angered Vince McMahon backstage. But fewer people remember that just five months earlier, Cena pulled out a never-before-seen maneuver on his greatest rival.