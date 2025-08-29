WWE SmackDown Results 8/29 - United States Title On The Line, WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match

Paul says John Cena called him a parasite, and by the sounds of it, Lyon does as well. He says Lyon doesn't have a problem with Paul, but rather with change itself and calls himself a disruptor. He says he put WWE on Netflix and ESPN, then says the value he brings to WWE is incalculable, but it's somewhere in the range of $6.6 billion. He says WWE is becoming the WW-Me, then says he's the future of the company whether fans like it or not. He says the one person who represents the outdated and institutionalized version of wrestling is Cena, then says he'll push Cena to his limits.

Cena's music hits, and he makes his way out. He says Paul can't do it alone because without fans, there's no show. He says the fans won't get left behind because they set the pace, then says the wrestlers are in WWE to give them a good time. He says when he looks at Paul, he sees a lot of potential. He says the fans want to root for him, and Paul has said he wants to take WWE to new heights never seen before, but he won't put in any effort to understand what it is that WWE Superstars actually do. He says Paul is a wannabe rather than a disruptor, then says Paul is standing in the ring with the original disruptor. He says he had the brass knuckles way before Paul ever did, then says Paul is nothing more than a "dollar store John Cena". He says Paul claims to bring WWE to Netflix and ESPN, but his influence isn't what it once was and everyone knows it.

Cena says he saw a list of the Top 25 Influencers in the world, and while plenty of Paul's friends were on there, Paul's name was nowhere to be found. He says Paul made videos of stunts, pranks, and diss tracks, but if he makes the front page, it's for all the wrong reasons. He says Paul didn't bring his influence, and he's desperate for a new revenue stream. He says he's desperate to save himself, then says the fans don't fear change but rather see through fake.

Cena tells Paul to listen to him, then says respect in the WWE family is knowing that someone is simply having a bad day when they say something hurtful or telling someone that they're thankful for being there for him when they needed them the most as he tells one of the children in the crowd just that.

Paul says Cena is a professional pretender and tells him to wrap things up, but Cena reminds Paul that he asked for their Clash In Paris match. He tells Paul to polish his game, and says he has 24 hours to whip himself into shape unless he wants wrestling to ruin him.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss make their way to the ring for their advertised WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, but Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre attack them on the ramp. Officials pull the four women apart and help Flair to the back, causing the match to be changed to singles competition between Green and Bliss instead.