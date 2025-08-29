WWE SmackDown Results 8/29 - United States Title On The Line, WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 29, 2025, coming to you from the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France!
Solo Sikoa will be putting the United States Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Jacob Fatu in a Steep Cage Match at Night Two of WWE SummerSlam on August 3 as he defends against the newest member of the "SmackDown" roster Sami Zayn. Zayn and his ally Jimmy Uso ensured that Sikoa's MFT stablemates JC Mateo and Tonga Loa came up short to The Street Profits in tag team competition last week when they blindsided Sikoa and Talla Tonga with an attack to distract Mateo and Loa.
Speaking of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, they will be competing in a match of their own tonight as they collide with Carmelo Hayes and The Miz in a Number One Contenders Match for Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis' WWE Tag Team Championship. Ford and Dawkins have racked up wins against the likes of #DIY and the aforementioned MFT over the course of the past couple of weeks, while Hayes and Miz have defeated the likes of Nathan Frazer and Axiom and The Motor City Machine Guns.
As she continues to have her eyes set on Giulia's Women's United States Championship, Michin will be going one-on-one with Giulia's ally Kiana James. Michin and James previously went head-to-head with one another on the July 24 episode of "WWE Main Event" when the former defeated the latter in what marked the last time that James competed in the ring.
Additionally, John Cena and Logan Paul will be coming face-to-face with one another two days before they square off in the ring at WWE Clash In Paris. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been advertised to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre following weeks of tensions between the four women.
We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as Logan Paul makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Logan Paul
Paul says John Cena called him a parasite, and by the sounds of it, Lyon does as well. He says Lyon doesn't have a problem with Paul, but rather with change itself and calls himself a disruptor. He says he put WWE on Netflix and ESPN, then says the value he brings to WWE is incalculable, but it's somewhere in the range of $6.6 billion. He says WWE is becoming the WW-Me, then says he's the future of the company whether fans like it or not. He says the one person who represents the outdated and institutionalized version of wrestling is Cena, then says he'll push Cena to his limits.
Cena's music hits, and he makes his way out. He says Paul can't do it alone because without fans, there's no show. He says the fans won't get left behind because they set the pace, then says the wrestlers are in WWE to give them a good time. He says when he looks at Paul, he sees a lot of potential. He says the fans want to root for him, and Paul has said he wants to take WWE to new heights never seen before, but he won't put in any effort to understand what it is that WWE Superstars actually do. He says Paul is a wannabe rather than a disruptor, then says Paul is standing in the ring with the original disruptor. He says he had the brass knuckles way before Paul ever did, then says Paul is nothing more than a "dollar store John Cena". He says Paul claims to bring WWE to Netflix and ESPN, but his influence isn't what it once was and everyone knows it.
Cena says he saw a list of the Top 25 Influencers in the world, and while plenty of Paul's friends were on there, Paul's name was nowhere to be found. He says Paul made videos of stunts, pranks, and diss tracks, but if he makes the front page, it's for all the wrong reasons. He says Paul didn't bring his influence, and he's desperate for a new revenue stream. He says he's desperate to save himself, then says the fans don't fear change but rather see through fake.
Cena tells Paul to listen to him, then says respect in the WWE family is knowing that someone is simply having a bad day when they say something hurtful or telling someone that they're thankful for being there for him when they needed them the most as he tells one of the children in the crowd just that.
Paul says Cena is a professional pretender and tells him to wrap things up, but Cena reminds Paul that he asked for their Clash In Paris match. He tells Paul to polish his game, and says he has 24 hours to whip himself into shape unless he wants wrestling to ruin him.
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss make their way to the ring for their advertised WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, but Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre attack them on the ramp. Officials pull the four women apart and help Flair to the back, causing the match to be changed to singles competition between Green and Bliss instead.
Alexa Bliss (w/ Charlotte Flair) vs. Chelsea Green (w/ Alba Fyre)
The bell rings and Bliss wastes no time firing off right hands on Green. She sets up for Sister Abigail on her, but Fyre distracts her.
Bliss stomps on Green when the pair return to the ring, then lands a pair of double knees on her and looks to follow it up with a senton. Green rolls out of the way, but Bliss becomes fired up and lands an open palm strike on Green. Green runs over Bliss with a boot to the side of her face, then sends her crashing into the ring post face first.
