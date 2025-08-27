WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Hyped Or Hate It?

With recognizing that Logan Paul is a freakishly good athlete who has taken to professional wrestling better than any of his haters would have expected, we hate that "The Maverick" is going one-on-one with John Cena for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest reasons is the one that's being echoed around the internet amongst the IWC: this feels like a wasted match on Cena's retirement tour.

Following Clash in Paris, Cena will have just nine dates left throughout the rest of the year, with six of those already being announced that include other premium live events and his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. The cries of the IWC about his match with Paul is something Cena himself brought up during his last promo on "WWE SmackDown." In addition to addressing the fact many fans think it's a wasted match, he brought up other names who he'd like to face, that we're sure fans would agree on, like AJ Styles, Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio, and more. It made sense in the promo, but it also feels like Cena highlighted the fact this absolutely feels like a waste.

In addition to this feeling like a wasted match, it also still slightly reeks of Cena's failed heel run. He and Paul teamed together back in May at Money in the Bank and now, they hate each other (though Cena has mentioned he respects Paul as an athlete) enough to have a match on a PLE. It makes sense that WWE is likely using Paul, who gets mega heat, to babyface Cena's character back up, but that's not really something that needs to be done. Fans were cheering Cena throughout his heel run anyway.

The fewer dates left on the tour, the louder the cheers, especially in places like Paris where fans haven't gotten to see Cena in awhile. You don't need to use Paul as a heat magnetic at all, and a fan-favorite like Fatu or Styles could have taken his place. At this point of Cena's retirement tour, WWE needs to realize fans don't need to necessarily see him go up against a heel. Fans just want those remaining dream matches, with a bit of build and story behind them.

All other thoughts and feelings about Brock Lesnar aside, we also really believed that he was going to be Cena's next opponent, and Paris seemed a possible location for that match due to any potential negative crowd reaction in the US. While "The Beast Incarnate" could still very well make an appearance in Paris to cost Cena the match or beat him down after, the strong setup to that match at SummerSlam makes Cena's match against Paul, now, feel a bit strange and definitely flat — possibly because it's not nearly as big of a match after the huge return by Lesnar.

