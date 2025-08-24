Fans Hate Logan Paul Vs John Cena - That Means It's Perfect

John Cena and Logan Paul may have teamed together, albeit unsuccessfully, when Cena was working heel as "The Never Seen 17," but now that he's back to being the top babyface in professional wrestling, Cena and "The Maverick" are set to go one-on-one at Clash in Paris. Following the match at the premium live event, Cena will have just nine total dates left on his farewell tour, and many fans consider his bout against Paul a wasted match. After the match was announced on "WWE SmackDown" on August 8, fans took to social media, including subreddits related to wrestling, to voice their displeasure.

"We really wasting a Cena retirement tour feud on LOGAN PAUL? And I thought it couldn't get any worse after that heel turn," one reddit thread began.

Another fan remarked that Cena's final run was meant to give fans "everything they love for the last time," including a feud with CM Punk, a renewed rivalry with Randy Orton, and even a match against AJ Styles, but instead, they were given Paul, who they called "this s*** head." They remarked that Cena's retirement tour was getting "worse and worse."

Others on the thread, however, realized how well the match works for Cena post-babyface turn, especially following his disastrous run as a bad guy. One commenter remarked that Paul was an "easy" opponent for Cena, as Paul gets actual heel heat.

"The crowd will pop every single time Cena hits Paul, and they'll boo every single time Paul does heel s****," the commenter said. Another remarked that most of the audience and "basically every wrestler" agrees that Paul is a great talent and a natural in the ring, despite being unlikeable as a person.

Cena himself even recently called Paul an "underrated" star who has championship gold in his future. At Fan Expo Chicago, Cena said Paul wasn't an outsider, and he belongs in WWE.