John Cena On 'Failed' WWE Heel Promo: 'I Went Up There And Bombed, S*** Happens'

The heel turn of John Cena at Elimination Chamber on Cody Rhodes back in March, where he seemed to align himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and rapper Travis Scott, was one of the most shocking heel turns in professional wrestling history. However, on the next episode of "WWE Raw," Cena came out and cut a "you people" promo, where he compared his relationship with WWE fans to an abusive relationship. The promo didn't exactly land with the WWE Universe, and Cena, who turned babyface once again ahead of SummerSlam, addressed the failed promo at Fan Expo Chicago.

"I wasn't upset. No, I failed," he said. "Ain't nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went up there and bombed. S*** happens." [H/T The Popverse]

Cena explained at the expo that he has taken failures as teachable moments throughout his 20-plus year WWE career. He told fans that he had changed "a lot over the years" and he wasn't even the same person he was yesterday. He admitted he failed that first "Raw" post-heel turn, but, according to Popverse, said he would address his heel turn as a whole following his retirement tour and wouldn't speak on it until then.

The heel turn overall wasn't well-received by fans, from The Rock never making another appearance, to Scott slowly wandering down the ramp at WrestleMania 41 to help Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Rhodes. Ahead of their SummerSlam re-match, a street fight main event of night two, Cena turned face once again on "SmackDown."

Cena has 11 dates left on his farewell tour ahead of "WWE SmackDown" on August 22. He will face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris at the end of August, and seemingly move on to a newly-returned Brock Lesnar after that. His final match is set to take place in December.