Backstage Report On WWE Plans For Brock Lesnar After Shocking SummerSlam Return

"The Beast" is back in WWE. Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming for roughly 2 years, after being named over 40 times in Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Cena appeared at the end of SummerSlam to attack Cena, after Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes. The next event is Clash In Paris, but Cena already has a dance partner for that event.

"They're doing [John Cena] and Logan Paul in Paris, which surprised me since the angle was with Lesnar," Dave Melzter said on "Wrestling Observer Radio" recently. "They are obviously gonna do the Lesnar match...September/October, I believe...For whatever reason, they're not doing it in Paris."

Cena only has 11 more dates left on his retirement tour, set to end in December. The September/October date means that Lesnar will not be Cena's last opponent. Cena and Lesnar have a long history, going all the way back to Lesnar's second WWE title reign in 2003. Lesnar was the first world champion Cena challenged in WWE, albeit unsuccessfully. Cena was also Lesnar's first opponent back when the former UFC Heavyweight Champion returned to WWE in 2012. Lesnar then famously manhandled Cena in 2014, which was the last time the two WWE stars clashed.

There was much controversy around Lesnar's return, with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque saying that Brock's return was Cena's idea, followed by Cena saying it was WWE's idea, and finally Levesque backtracking and saying they made the overture to Lesnar, who was cleared by WWE legal around a month before SummerSlam.