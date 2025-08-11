Reports: Brock Lesnar Remained One Of WWE's Highest-Paid Wrestlers During Absence

WWE star Brock Lesnar's return surprised many due to his name being linked to the Janel Grant case, and reports have now emerged about his contract situation.

The "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has reported that WWE's legal team did not allow them to use Lesnar on its programming, which is why he was pulled from the Royal Rumble last year. According to the report, Lesnar has been under contract ever since his name was mentioned in the Janel Grant case and was paid during his time away.

The report added that the former WWE World Champion was not suspended following the allegations against him, and that he was always expected to return to the promotion once cleared by WWE's legal team. He is rumored to have been cleared by the legal team a month prior to his return at SummerSlam. Lesnar, apparently, was one of the highest-paid stars even during his time away from the promotion. "Fightful Select" has corroborated these facts and also added that Lesnar retained his downside guarantee and wasn't suspended.

Lesnar may have well gotten a new deal, which his former advocate, Paul Heyman, revealed in a recent interview. While WWE's legal team has given him the go-ahead to return to the promotion, Janel Grant's representatives have reminded Lesnar and WWE that his name could surface again during the discovery phase of the trial. Lesnar will face off against John Cena soon, with WWE CCO Triple H revealing that Lesnar was on Cena's wishlist of stars for his retirement tour.