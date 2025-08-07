Paul Heyman Thinks Brock Lesnar Has A New WWE Deal, Dismisses Efforts To 'Cancel Him'

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 this past weekend, storming into MetLife Stadium to a thunderous reaction and delivering an F5 to none other than John Cena.

But not everyone was cheering.

Lesnar's comeback has been met with criticism, primarily due to his alleged connection to the Janel Grant lawsuit involving Vince McMahon. "The Beast Incarnate" was formally named in Grant's amended complaint in January, linking him to the broader allegations surrounding misconduct within WWE's former leadership. That made his return not just surprising, but controversial.

Still, WWE pulled the trigger.

Paul Heyman, Lesnar's longtime advocate and on-screen manager, addressed the backlash during an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"I assume there's a new deal, yeah," Heyman said. "Everything in life is met with criticism, I don't pay attention to it. He's here. That's the reality of the fact. If you were in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, you would understand that return meant a lot to that audience. That audience was jacked to see Brock Lesnar come out, and to see him F5 John Cena."

Heyman didn't shy away from the controversy. He instead dismissed it.

"The decision was made, let's bring back Brock Lesnar. Whatever that decision is based on, I respect it," Heyman added. "If there are critics of it, get over it, he's here. And he's gonna be here, you ain't gonna be able to cancel him, and I'm happy to have him back, because the audience is happy to have him back."

For now, WWE seems to be banking on Lesnar's box office presence outweighing the potential fallout. Whether that gamble pays off or becomes a long-term headache remains to be seen.

