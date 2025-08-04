Brock Lesnar Blows Fans Away At SummerSlam 2025

It happened. Somehow, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE, something that seemed impossible just last week when UFC commentator Daniel Cormier let it slip that Lesnar was on some sort of WWE/TKO banned list. But there was Lesnar, looking like he had just walked off the set of a C-movie western starring Kevin Sorbo, showing his face in WWE for the first time since the 2023 SummerSlam, coming out right after John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes. Much like he did at the 2014 SummerSlam, Lesnar proceeded to lay into Cena, punctuating the attack with an F-5. In those few minutes, Lesnar overshadowed the rest of SummerSlam's two night stay in the Tri-State area, in a return that promises to go down as one of the more shocking and, to put it as kindly as possible, polarizing moments wrestling has ever seen.

For the few wondering how that could be, it's because of Janel Grant's 2024 lawsuit accusing former WWE chairman Vince McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse. Try as some might, there's no escaping the black cloud of that lawsuit, especially for Lesnar, who was mentioned (without being named) in Grant's original complaint, before being named in her amended lawsuit. Among the many claims in the suit were that McMahon used Grant in order to convince Lesnar to sign a new contract with WWE, established a correspondence between them, and even attempted to traffic Grant to Lesnar for sexual encounters, though circumstances prevented Lesnar and Grant from ever meeting. All of that made it seem impossible that last night's SummerSlam return could occur, and it's the biggest reason why wrestling fans' minds were "blown away" when he walked out from behind the curtain. And naturally, it's the biggest thing informing the reactions to Lesnar's return this morning.