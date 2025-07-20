UFC Commentator Daniel Cormier Claims WWE Star Brock Lesnar Is On 'Banned List'

UFC Hall of Famer, former two-weight Champion, and color commentator Daniel Cormier commented on Brock Lesnar's status with WWE.

Lesnar was named in the sex trafficking lawsuit filed by Janel Grant in January last year against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, though at the time, he had yet to be formally identified as the one described in her complaint. It was alleged that as part of his contract negotiations with WWE in 2022, Grant was offered to Lesnar by McMahon as part of the former Chairman's sexual exploitation of her while working under his employ.

Cormier commented on Lesnar's status with WWE during a recent appearance on Demetrious Johnson's "The Mightycast," when asked why his rumored UFC fight with Lesnar never panned out.

"Brock played us," he replied. "So Brock actually came [to UFC] and then WWE paid him more, they paid him more to stay. We did the dance for a while. It could have been Brock and I when I fought Derrick Lewis in New York. But yeah, they paid him much more to stay. He was such a big star that he could make money to go do that and do nothing but suplexes. Or go fight me in the Octagon, it's real and I'm gonna try to kill him. So yeah, he made the best choice."

Johnson then floated the idea that Cormier and Lesnar could tie up in WWE.

"I mean, Brock is on the banned list right now," Cormier replied, prompting Johnson to quiz him further. "Oh dude, Brock got into so much trouble," Cormier continued. "I ain't telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble."

Lesnar last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023, losing to Cody Rhodes, and the reported plans for his return to the company in 2024 were shelved in light of the allegations against him.