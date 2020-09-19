Brock Lesnar became a free agent last month, leading to murmurs of if he would return to MMA. Backstage reports said Lesnar's free agency wasn't seen as a big deal within WWE as he'll likely return when he feels the need, or when WWE comes calling with a new deal.

Despite that news, it hasn't stopped UFC fighter Jon Jones from calling out Lesnar, or Bellator President Scott Coker from pitching a fight against Fedor Emelianeko.

In the video above, TMZ Sports mentioned the Jones vs. Lesnar match-up to UFC President Dana White, asking if he's heard from the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

"Not a word," White responded. "Listen, sure I'd love to hear how he's doing and how his family is, things like that, but I think that would be the extent of the conversation with him. The guy has had a long, killer career — he actually came in and became a UFC Heavyweight Champion. And the guy has made a lot of money. I just don't see him coming back over here again at his age."

Brock, 43, has also reportedly not taken the proper steps to join UFC's drug testing system for its fighters. You can check out White's full comments in the video above.

