Brock Lesnar once again becoming a free agent from WWE is not seen as a big deal within the company.

As noted earlier at this link, via PWInsider, Lesnar's WWE contract has expired before the two sides could agree on terms for a new deal.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes reports how there's a belief that once Lesnar is ready to work again, he will let WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon know, or vice versa, in that if WWE needs Lesnar, they will present him with a contract offer that he won't be able to refuse. It was noted that as of right now, the situation is nothing more than that.

Furthermore, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com adds that Lesnar's last contract ended at WrestleMania 36. He also reported that while Lesnar usually takes his time in re-signing with WWE, the company is in no hurry as they do not currently have anything planned for him until they are able to do larger-scale shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also noted that Lesnar's WWE merchandise deal also expired. This is the real reason why his merchandise was pulled from WWE Shop earlier this week.

Lesnar is often described as a master negotiator, at least in the pro wrestling world, and he's used the climate of the company to negotiate strong deals in the past. This is not the first time that the two sides have failed to agree on a new deal before the previous contract expired, but PWInsider noted that this would be Lesnar's longest hiatus from WWE during the negotiating process.

The two sides had been working on a new contract, but they recently hit an impasse and negotiations were paused. Technically Lesnar is now able to field offers from other companies, if he wants, including AEW and UFC. However, it's likely that he will return to work for WWE in the near future.

Lesnar, who has not appeared on WWE TV since losing the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April, remains a member of the official RAW roster as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates.