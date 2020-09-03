As noted this week, Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent after his WWE contract reportedly expired at WrestleMania 36 earlier his year.

As the industry awaits Lesnar's next move, UFC President Dana White made it clear that Brock will be welcomed back with open arms if "The Beast" decides to return to MMA. This has caught the attention of some potential opponents as well, including Jon Jones and Vitor Belfort.

It looks as though Lesnar's return to the Octagon isn't on the horizon anytime soon. Brock has yet to take the proper steps to join UFC's drug testing system for the fighters, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Lesnar also has yet to make direct contact with Dana White about a potential return. Although, Meltzer notes that when Lesnar first signed a deal to fight with UFC, Dana apparently kept it a secret from everyone. This may be a similar scenario in which things are being kept extremely private.

It was also noted that Brock's wife, former WWE star Sable, is not a fan of the legitimate MMA fights. This may be another major factor that keeps Lesnar from stepping inside the Octagon again.

As reported earlier this week, there's a belief within WWE that once Lesnar is ready to work again he will let Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon know, or vice versa. If WWE needs Lesnar, they will likely present him with a contract offer that he won't be able to refuse. It was noted that as of right now, the situation is nothing more than that.

Stay tuned for updates on Brock Lesnar's future.



