The biggest news coming out of pro wrestling this week is Brock Lesnar now being a free agent. While reports indicate that Lesnar has been a free agent for months and is likely to re-sign with WWE, Lesnar is open to talk and negotiate with other promotions.

That includes MMA where Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. This led to ONE Championship heavyweight and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort to call out Lesnar on Submission Radio for a fight at ONE by calling him "a fraud."

"Brock Lesnar, I think you're a fraud," Belfort said. "But I'll give you a chance. I think you're a fraud. If you really want to fight with me, let's go bare hands, me and you. We put the gloves, we go combat, you know? I know you're a very tough man. I heard you're a grappler, but I'll fight you, man. I'll fight you any day, any time, and I think that's a legendary fight right there.

"But I think he's a fraud in MMA. But, you know, he comes from WWE, he knows how to sell, but for MMA, he doesn't like to get hit. And I'm telling you, I can hit him pretty hard. So, let's do BMA, me and you. You're a big man, I got you. I'm willing to fight big men, man. I'm not scared. The king of the jungle is the Lion, not the Elephant. So, Brock Lesnar, you're right down my alley, my friend."

Belfort elaborated on why he called Lesnar a fraud. He noted that Lesnar received his heavyweight title bout after just one fight and that Lesnar was never a trailblazer in the sport.

"Fraud because he never paved the way, man. He never fought MMA," Belfort stated. "He went there and he got a chance. He fought for the belt after one fight. Listen, I tell this to everyone, you listen to me very clearly, the only sport in the world, the only sport in the world where you can come in from any other sport, is MMA. An MMA fighter can never cross to football. They can never cross.

"Michael Jordan tried to cross from baseball and he couldn't make it. Why? Because you have a process to make it. So, that's what it is. We need to understand that MMA, a combat sport. Even YouTubers can fight. Even like if you're a hockey player you can come and fight in these rules. That's why it's good, man, that's what makes MMA so possible. You don't need to have a career, you can make a career and you can become a persona and people can like you and they can buy you.

"Look at what Kimbo Slice did. And some make it. I take my hats off to the gangster, Masvidal. Because he really paid his way, man. People don't realize, that guy paid his way. He deserves it. So, I respect fighters that really paid their way. They deserve to be in the spotlight. But, you know, I understand he can be in the spotlight of WWE. So, that's what I mean. A fraud for MMA is this. He doesn't deserve it, but he sells, man. Let's go Brock. I'll put my hands on you. That would be nice. I'll make him pink."

Belfort is set to debut at ONE soon against Alain Ngalani. However, he double-downed on his desire to fight Lesnar in a MMA ring saying that he only needs a few weeks to prepare for a fight for Lesnar.

"Give me four weeks, give me six weeks, eight weeks," Belfort asserted. "I'm ready to go. Brock Lesnar I'm ready to go. Sign your deal, man, let's go."