Absent AEW Star Training For In-Ring Return

While the AEW roster has largely been healthy as they head into All In next week, there's still a few notable names that haven't been around for a bit. Among the most notable are the Bang Bang Gang's Jay White and Juice Robinson, both of whom are recovery from injuries, while Darby Allin hasn't been seen since the start of the year due to him training to climb, and then later climbing, Mount Everest.

Then there's Ruby Soho, who has been MIA for over a year after announcing she was pregnant with her and fellow AEW star Angelo Parker's first child, which she gave birth to this past fall. But recent developments show that Soho is planning on making an AEW return sometime down the road. On her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Soho revealed she was training for an in-ring return alongside independent wrestler, and former AEW jobber, Zoey Skye, posting a photo of herself, her child, and Skye sitting in a wrestling ring.

"Thank you my girl Zoey Skye for driving so far to roll around with my rusty ass," Soho said.

Soho didn't clarify whether she had been training for an in-ring return prior to this session with Skye, or if this was the first time she'd gotten in a ring since giving birth. Either way, it would still seem like Soho is a ways away from making an onscreen appearance in AEW. When she does, she will be the second AEW star to return from maternity leave this year, joining Tay Melo, who has begun wrestling again for the promotion in the past month after being out of the ring for over two years.