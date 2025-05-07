Backstage Update On Injury Status Of AEW's Juice Robinson

2025 has so far not been the year that the Bang Bang Gang, Bullet Club Gold, or whatever one wants to call them, were looking for. "Switchblade" Jay White looked poised to be a World Title contender as the year pressed on, but was unfortunately injured right before the start of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Save for an unsuccessful title challenge against The Hurt Syndicate, the Gunns have seldom been featured. And then there's Juice Robinson, who has been MIA since the winter, when he suffered a broken fibula in a Continental Classic match against Will Ospreay.

Fortunately, Robinson's luck may be about to change. Fightful Select reports that Robinson may be close to a return, and those close to his situation have suggested that Robinson has seemed relatively healthy for over a month. However, a return date for Robinson has not yet been confirmed, as the former IWGP United States Champion is still awaiting clearance from the AEW medical team. It's unclear whether the status of White, or the Gunns, will play any role in holding off Robinson's return.

Injuries have hampered what once was a promising beginning to Robinson's AEW career, which saw him and White have a series of matches with FTR, including a 58 minute two out of three falls match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, that received universal acclaim. Just a few months later, however, Robinson found himself on the shelf for nearly seven months, as he recovered from back surgery. He had still been attempting regain momentum this past fall, while assisting White in his feud with "Hangman" Adam Page, when he was injured again wrestling Ospreay.