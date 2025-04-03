AEW's Switchblade Jay White Suffers Legitimate Injury, Will Require Surgery

"Switchblade" Jay White was announced as out of action thanks to an unseen attack before "AEW Dynamite," crushing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's hopes of winning this year's Owen Hart Cup.

According to Fightful Select, White's injury is legitimate and the unseen attack by the Deathriders was drawn up to explain his absence from the tournament. The former NEVER Openweight Champion will undergo surgery for the undisclosed injury. There is no timetable for his return. The injury is said to have happened ahead of "Dynamite," as White wrestled on Saturday's edition of "Collision," where he lost to Kevin Knight.

White declared himself for the tournament just last week, alongside the likes of former AEW World Champion Hangman Page and former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. Knight will face Will Ospreay on April 6 at AEW Dynasty in the first round of the tournament. White joined AEW in 2022, where he's yet to win a singles title, only holding the AEW and ROH World Trios Titles alongside Bullet Club Gold, despite numerous chances at the AEW World Championship.