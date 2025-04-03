AEW Dynamite Opens With Announcement Of Major Change To Men's Owen Hart Cup Lineup

"Switchblade" Jay White will no longer be competing in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup after he entered himself in the tournament last week. Commentary made the announcement to open "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday and said The Death Riders took out White prior to the show going on the air. They said he would not be able to compete in the tournament ahead of the bracket reveal on Wednesday's show.

White was one of three men who had entered into "The Owen" so far to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW All In Texas in July. "Hangman" Adam Page and Will Ospreay declared for the tournament as well. Just last week, White had noted in a backstage interview how last year's tournament hadn't gone well for him, as he fell short in the semi-finals to Page. He spent three months on the shelf due to injury afterward. As of this writing, there are no reports as to if White was actually injured and if this was a way to write him out of the tournament due to something legitimate.