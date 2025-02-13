The Hurt Syndicate Make First Successful AEW World Tag Title Defense On Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate completed the first defense of their AEW World Tag Team Championship during "AEW Dynamite." Having last wrestled in September last year, The Gunns returned to AEW last week to answer Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin's call for young and hungry challengers, confirming their first bout back would be doubling up as the champions' first defense since dethroning Private Party in January.

The challengers came close multiple times with short-bursts of offense interspersed with periods of dominance for the champions. Austin Gunn delivered a Famouser to Benjamin for his brother Colten to make the attempted pin, only for a near-fall, before tagging in himself to press the advantage.

He received a superkick from Benjamin for his troubles, followed by repeated suplexes, before Benjamin tagged Lashley back in to finish things with a spear. Thus concluded The Gunns' title attempt after 11 minutes of action, failing to capture the titles they held in 2023. This was the first traditional tag match for them since May last year, losing against The Lucha Brothers, having wrestled until September in trios action.

For the champions, Hurt Syndicate were stared down as they celebrated by the Don Callis Family's Murder Machines, Brian Cage and Lance Archer, indicating they are next in line for whenever that occurs.The Murder Machines are undefeated as a tag team since they started teaming together in October last year.