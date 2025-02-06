The Gunns Return On AEW Dynamite, Secure Tag Title Match Against The Hurt Syndicate

The Gunns made their return for the first time this year, confronting World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate during "AEW Dynamite." Austin and Colten Gunn last wrestled in September last year, teaming with Juice Robinson to defeat Cage of Agony in trios action. But had been reportedly sidelined through an injury to Austin Gunn and unable to travel with the company, until last week when the pair were teased to return in a vignette.

During "Dynamite," The Hurt Syndicate emerged to challenge any young and hungry tag team to step up for their tag titles, with the Gunns making their return to set up a bout for next week. Speaking for the champs, MVP accepted and said Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin would show them for the "Ass Boys" they are. Austin Gunn cemented their face turn after they had left, embracing the nickname given to them by Danhausen for the first time before delivering their "Guns up" catchphrase.

The Gunns are former AEW Tag Team Champions in their own right, having dethroned The Acclaimed in 2023 for their maiden title reign. They became the Unified World Trios Champions last year alongside Jay White, winning the ROH Six-Man titles in January and later the AEW Trios titles in April. It's yet to be clear whether they will be returning to the Bullet Club Gold/Bang Bang Gang stable with White – and the injured Juice Robinson – now the Gunns have returned. Their father and former Gunn Club teammate, Billy Gunn, might also be available for a reunion after The Acclaimed officially broke up.