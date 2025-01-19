The Acclaimed Officially Break Up On AEW Collision As Anthony Bowens Chooses Daddy Ass

The Acclaimed are officially finished as a team after a showdown in the ring between Anthony Bowens and Max Caster during "AEW Collision." Tensions have been rising between the members of the former AEW Tag Team and World Trios Champions after a stretch of inconsistency in the latter half of 2024, exacerbated when MVP handed over a business card inviting Caster to discuss joining the Hurt Syndicate.

Caster has since branded himself "The Best Wrestler Alive" in a seeming attempt to branch out as a singles talent, which Bowens brought up during "Collision" as he confronted his partner. Caster responded that Bowens didn't want to accept that he was in fact the best wrestler alive. Bowens said that was what he meant, that Caster had long forgotten about the team and was too focused on himself, and that he felt he had started to look down on him. He continued to say he had proudly represented the company since he signed and was "wrestling's five-tool player" before offering to remind Caster as much in the ring.

The third member of The Acclaimed trio, Billy Gunn, then made his way down to the ring. He asked what was wrong with them and reminded them that they were The Acclaimed with all the accolades they share, only for Caster to say that Gunn didn't care about them and just latched onto two young stars. Caster continued, saying there was a reason all of Gunn's previous teams had broken up, exemplified by The Gunn Club, jabbing him by saying even his sons did not want to be near him. As Gunn got in Caster's face, he told Bowens it was a choice between them; Bowens chose Gunn, flipping the bird to Caster as he left the ring and scissoring with Daddy Ass without him.