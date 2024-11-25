AEW's Anthony Bowens Addresses The Acclaimed Potentially Splitting Up

Since coming together in the fall of 2020, The Acclaimed have always presented as a strong unit, even more so since they aligned with Billy Gunn back in 2022. But over the last few weeks, tensions have begun to spring up between Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, with Caster growing more arrogant after receiving a business card from MVP, much to the annoyance of Bowens.

And yet, when asked about the chances of The Acclaimed splitting up during an interview with "ROAR Around the Ring," Bowens attempted to throw cold water over the situation, insisting that things were good between him and Caster.

"Max and I, we have a lot more stuff that we need to accomplish," Bowens said. "I'm not particularly worried about anything that's been happening. MVP can drop as many cards as he likes, and Max is entitled to think about it, just like I'm entitled to think about it as well."

Even still, Bowens was then pressed upon the idea of The Acclaimed eventually going there separate ways, giving Bowens the room to break out as a singles competitor. The former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion did admit he's thought about a singles run, but once again insisted his focus remains on teaming with Caster.

"Like I said, right now, The Acclaimed, we're trying to make sure we become two-time tag team champions," Bowens said. "I mean, I don't think it's any secret that Max and I both have singles aspirations down the road. But now isn't the time for that. We have so many more things that we need to accomplish before we even think about anything else like that."

