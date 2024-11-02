AEW Collision Live Coverage 11/2 - May Vs. Jay, Dia De Los Muertos Match, Jon Moxley Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on October 26, 2024, coming to you from the Liacouras Center in the home of hardcore itself, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Tonight's in-ring action is built around the AEW women's division, as both a major title defense and (presumably) a storyline blow-off match are at the top of this week's Saturday night dance card. Last month on "Battle of the Belts," Anna Jay defeated AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May in a championship eliminator match. As a result, Jay is now entitled to a match for May's belt, and that match takes place on "Collision." The "Battle of the Belts" loss gives May a 5-1 record in singles competition (including four successful championship defenses) since her hometown title victory over "Timeless" Toni Storm at All In 2024; meanwhile, the "Battle of the Belts" win makes Jay a perfect 6-0 since returning to AEW after her stint in World Wonder Ring STARDOM. On "Collision," they clash for the gold.

In other action, Thunder Rosa is set to take on Harley Cameron in a Dia De Los Muertos match on the night the titular Mexican holiday comes to an end. Rosa hasn't wrestled an AEW match since August, but she's been repeatedly needled by the bizarre and quirky Cameron in a number of recent backstage segments, and this week Rosa finally gets Cameron in the ring, in her match of choice. Moreoever, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya hasn't been seen lately by Cameron's side, theoretically removing a potential advantage from the British up-and-comer. In more singles action, Kyle Fletcher will take on Komander as he continues to try and stack up wins since his betrayal of Will Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream.

Finally, we know AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will appear on "Collision," though any further detail remains a mystery.