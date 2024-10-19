AEW Collision Live Coverage 10/19/24: BCC Defends Titles Ahead Of BOTB XII

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on October 19, followed by "Battle of the Belts XII" from the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA.

On "Dynamite", BCC took out a chunk of the AEW roster, including Top Flight and Action Andretti. Jon Moxley wants wrestlers in the company to stand up, so Andretti accepted that challenge. He and Top Flight will face BCC for the Trios titles.

In more Trios action, Private Party and Daniel Garcia are teaming up to take on Premier Athletes. Last week on "Collision", The Outrunners came out to celebrate with FTR as Beast Mortos and RUSH looked on backstage. Tonight, they'll face The Outrunners in the ring. House of Black will also be in action.

During a CMLL show a few months ago, Atlantis, Jr. scored an upset when he defeated Kyle Fletcher for the ROH TV Title. He lost the title to Brian Cage one week ago at "WrestleDream". That same night, Fletcher turned on Will Ospreay and cost him the International Championship. Tonight, Fletcher gets his rematch against Atlantis.

Kris Statlander recently had a change of heart and renounced her heel ways. She will take on Harley Cameron. Jamie Hayter will be in singles action. In more singles action, Ricochet will face an old foe in AR Fox. They wrestled each other in promotions such as EVOLVE, PWG, and CZW. Also in singles action, Orange Cassidy will take on Bulk Bronson.

On "Battle of the Belts XII", Anna Jay has a title eliminator match against Mariah May. If Jay wins, she will get a future shot at the champion for the Women's Championship.

Kazuchika Okada was the only member of The Elite without a match at "WrestleDream". Following The Conglomeration's match at "Zero Hour", Kyle O'Reilly challenged Okada for the Continental Championship. After initially dismissing him, Okada will put his title on the line tonight.

ROH TV Champion Brian Cage and his new Don Callis Family member, Lance Archer will be in tag team action.