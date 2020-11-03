AEW has signed indie wrestlers Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to perform as a tag team. Caster and Bowens will use "The Acclaimed" as their tag team name.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with PWInsider and revealed the signing.

Regarding Bowens, it was noted by PWInsider that WWE recently had interest in signing him for the WWE NXT brand. There's no word on if the two sides had talks.

The Acclaimed will be in action on tonight's AEW Dark episode against Aaron Solow and Angel Fashion.

Bowens made his AEW debut back in September on Dark, teaming with Lee Johnson for a loss to Luther and Serpentico. He then teamed with Caster in October for a loss to The Best Friends. Caster made his AEW debut on Dark back in June, teaming with Luther and Serpentico for a six-man loss to Jurassic Express. He also lost a singles match to Shawn Spears in late June on Dark.

You can see the Dark match between The Acclaimed and The Best Friends above.

Caster reacted to the signing on Twitter this afternoon and plugged tonight's AEW Dark match.

"It's officially official. 'Platinum' Max is All Elite! [sparkles emoji] Proud to be partnered with @Bowens_Official to make the most handsome team in pro wrestling [handshake emoji] Watch #TheAcclaimed tonight on #AEWDark. 7pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel. [computer emoji] #MicDrop [microphone emoji] [downwards arrow emoji] [collision symbol emoji]," Caster wrote.

Bowens tweeted on their signings and thanked everyone for their support.

"Thank you to everyone who has ever supported and believed in me. I'm so excited for this new journey. Anthony Bowens is officially ALL ELITE! @AEW #5TP #Acclaimed [rainbow emoji]," he wrote.

Bowens also responded to Caster's tweet and wrote, "We're going to beat everyone up and insult them before we do it. Proud to have to @CasterShow by my side. #Acclaimed #5TP #MicDrop"

