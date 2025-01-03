Backstage Report On The Gunns' AEW Absence

AEW stars Austin and Colten Gunn haven't wrestled on television since September, with their last appearance occurring on "AEW Collision," in which they partnered with Juice Robinson to defeat Cage Of Agony. Last month, "Fightful Select" reported that their absence was due to an undisclosed injury that Austin had suffered, with uncertainty towards if Colten would remain on the sidelines until his brother makes a full recovery. Dave Meltzer has provided a new update on the Gunns' AEW absence in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," explaining that until both brothers are ready to return, they won't be featured on television.

"We're told the reason the Gunns haven't been around of late is because one of them is either injured or has a health issue preventing him from traveling and while he's out they aren't using the other."

Earlier this year, Austin and Colten captured the World Trios Championships alongside Jay White, when they defeated their own father Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed at Dynasty. It's yet to be determined if both brothers will return to their heel characters once they're ready to return to the ring, or if AEW President Tony Khan chooses to utilize them in a different capacity, possibly as babyfaces this time, or even giving them opportunities to compete in singles action. However, it remains to be seen if the Gunns will reunite with their former Bang Bang Gang leader, especially now that "Switchblade" turned babyface late last year.