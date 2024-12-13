Backstage News On Whereabouts Of Austin & Colten Gunn In Midst Of Lengthy AEW Absence

It has been over three months since Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn have wrestled for AEW, with their Bang Bang Gang stable mates Jay White and Juice Robinson representing the group on TV in their absence.

According to "Fightful Select," The Gunns' prolonged absence from AEW has been attributed to injury, as confirmed to "Fightful" at the WrestleCade convention, with Austin reportedly sidelined by an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether anything has happened to Colten as sources within AEW believe that he was medically cleared to compete as recently as last week. Considering they are predominantly used as a duo, Colten could be off TV until his brother recovers.

The WrestleCade convention was coincidentally the place where it was confirmed that Juice Robinson had recently sustained an injury in his opening round match in the 2024 Continental Classic tournament, with "Rock Hard" suffering a broken fibula. This means that heading into 2025, only Jay White remains the sole representative of the Bang Bang Gang.

Before Austin's injury, The Gunns and Robinson were firmly entrenched in the AEW World Trios Championship picture with the House of Black and The Patriarchy. Originally, The Gunns and White were the Unified AEW and ROH World Trios Champions, but they were stripped of both titles when White broke his foot and Robinson was ineligible to replace him. This resulted in the Bang Bang Gang going after the AEW set of titles heading into All In London, but it was won by the then makeshift team of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC, who is now officially a part of The Death Riders.