AEW's Angelo Parker & Ruby Soho Welcome First Child

Halloween has finally arrived, a day best known for costumes, parties, thrills, chills, candy, and rewatching classic films like "The Shining" for the 9,001st time. But for AEW stars Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho, the day will now have even greater significance, one that will stick with both of them for the rest of their lives.

Advertisement

Taking to X earlier this afternoon, Parker revealed that Soho had given birth to her and Parker's first child, a daughter named Evie. Referring to this day as "the perfect Halloween," Parker welcomed his daughter to the world. He also took a moment to praise his wife, whom he referred to as "a total badass." Soho herself would take to X soon after, retweeting Parker's post.

The perfect #Halloween. Welcome to the world, Evie.

P.S. Your mom @realrubysoho is a total badass! pic.twitter.com/eSPvSgfSob — 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker (@TheAngeloParker) October 31, 2024

Having known each other since their days working for independent promotion CHIKARA, Parker and Soho's real-life relationship was incorporated onto AEW TV earlier this year, with their romance ultimately leading to a riff between Soho and her Outcast stablemates Saraya and Harley Cameron. The storyline was ultimately cut short after Soho became pregnant, with her announcing the news to Parker in an emotional segment on the April 19 episode of "AEW Rampage."

Advertisement

The good news continued for the happy couple a month later, as Soho and Parker got married in Ohio, with several current and former AEW stars in attendance. In August, at the start of her third trimester, Soho confirmed that the couple would be having a daughter come October, and later released several photographs of her and Parker showing off her baby bump.

Wrestling Inc. would like to congratulate Soho, Parker, and their family and friends on this wonderful occasion.