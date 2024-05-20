AEW Newlyweds Ruby Soho And Angelo Parker Celebrate Marriage On Social Media

AEW stars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker reportedly got married over the weekend, and the couple has since taken to social media to confirm that the rumors are true. Parker broke the news on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account along with a photo from the big day.

Soho also commented on their marriage via X, writing, "The perfect day! I love you too @angeloparker" in response to her husband's post. Some fans chimed in asking if their romance was real as they thought it was only a storyline for AEW television, but the latest update more or less confirms that their love is genuine.

This development comes after the news that Soho and Parker are expecting their first child. Soho announced her pregnancy on the April 20 edition of "AEW Collision," and she's been absent from television ever since. Soho's last televised match occurred back in February, while Parker has been absent since April.

Prior to their AEW hiatuses, Soho and Parker incorporated their real-life romance into a storyline involving The Outcasts. Soho used to be a member of the group, but her relationship with Parker ultimately drove a wedge between her, Saraya, Harley Cameron, and Zak Knight, causing them to feud for a while. It remains to be seen when the happy couple will return to screens, but Wrestling Inc. wishes them all the best after tying the knot.