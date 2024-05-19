AEW Stars Ruby Soho And Angelo Parker Reportedly Get Married

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker — who are a couple both in AEW storylines and in real life — might be busy preparing for the arrival of their first child, but they've at least found the time to do one important thing since being written off AEW TV back in April. According to a report from Pro Wrestling Insider, Soho and Parker got married on Saturday, tying the knot in the state of Ohio.

Soho announced her pregnancy in a segment taped for the April 20 edition of "AEW Rampage." For obvious reasons, she hasn't wrestled since, with her most recent match coming on the February 7 episode of "Rampage," the night she turned babyface on her Outcasts partner, Saraya, breaking up the group for good. Parker — Matt Menard's tag team partner and former member of the Jericho Appreciation Society — last wrestled on the April 12 episode of "Rampage," when he took a loss to Saraya's brother, Zak Knight. Soho and Parker have been in an on-screen romance storyline for nearly a year now, which has also involved Saraya, Knight, and Harley Cameron.

Wrestling Inc. congratulates Soho and Parker on their nuptials.

