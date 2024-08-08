AEW's Ruby Soho Announces Sex Of Unborn Child

In April 2024, AEW star Ruby Soho revealed that the main reason why she had been absent throughout a lot of her partner Angelo Parker's feud with Zak Knight and Saraya was because he was about to embark on a huge journey outside the ring, as she revealed she was pregnant with their first child. Both Soho and Parker have mostly been away from the ring ever since as they prepare for parenthood, and they now know a little more about the baby that they will be welcoming into the world. Taking to her X account, Soho revealed to fans what the baby's sex will be.

In celebration of the first day of my last trimester....

We wanted to announce that the newest little "pain in the ASS" addition to the Parker family....is a GIRL! She will be joining us in October and we can't wait to meet her! 🩷 pic.twitter.com/91Jf7QSPrZ — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) August 8, 2024

She wrote, "In celebration of the first day of my last trimester....We wanted to announce that the newest little "pain in the ASS" addition to the Parker family....is a GIRL! She will be joining us in October and we can't wait to meet her!" Parker then responded with one small worry he has about knowing that he will be having a daughter, saying "Little known fact, I throw a great tea party. #GirlDad duty. If she has her mother's eyes, I'm screwed."

During their time away from the ring, Soho and Parker, who went public with their relationship in late 2023, officially got married in May 2024, tying the knot in Ohio at a ceremony where a number of AEW stars were in attendance. Given that she has just started her last trimester, it's going to be a while before AEW fans see Soho back in action. However, Parker has made a few in-ring appearances in recent months on ROH programming alongside Matt Menard. Everyone here at Wrestling Inc. sends our congratulations to the Parker family.