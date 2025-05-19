AEW's Darby Allin Posts Social Media Update After Reaching Summit Of Mt. Everest

Word emerged yesterday afternoon that AEW star Darby Allin had reached the top of Mt. Everest more than a month into his journey. This morning, Allin took to Instagram to share a photo and video of himself at the highest point on planet Earth.

Having been in the works for years, Allin's trek to the top of Everest began in the middle of April, with both the wrestler and the touring company he's traveling with posting updates along the way. Among those updates was a video that Allin posted, showing himself skateboarding on the mountain, allegedly breaking the record for the world's highest elevation kickflip with the summit of Everest in sight.

Though he's made it to the top, Allin has a long way to go before he boards a plane and returns home. The journey down from Everest is still dangerous, exhausting, and time-consuming. That means it will likely be some time before he returns to AEW, given the weeks it will take for him to get home along with whatever rest Allin feels that he needs before returning to the ring.

According to a recent backstage report, AEW officials initially expected Allin to be back in the fold by spring, and it seems as though there were plans for him to be involved in the Owen Hart Cup tournament and have some kind of role at AEW Double or Nothing. Whatever ideas were in place had to be changed as the timeline of his Everest climb shifted.

As of today, Allin's most recent appearance on AEW programming took place in December, with the performer written off by having the Death Riders toss him down a set of stairs at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom.