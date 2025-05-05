Video: AEW's Darby Allin Skateboards Near The Summit Of Mt. Everest

AEW star Darby Allin is currently in the midst of climbing Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world. Not content with just reaching the peak, the wrestler brought along a skateboard, and a recent post on Instagram shows Allin landing an iconic skateboard trick within sight of the summit.

In the video, the usually cleanshaven Allin can be seen sporting a beard as he lands a kickflip at Everest Camp 2, which rests just 8,000 feet beneath the mountain's summit. Using a digital watch to determine the elevation, Allin claimed that he had broken the world record for the highest kickflip in history at 20,958 feet above sea level.

Allin began his trek early last month, and the trip is expected to last into June. Based on updates posted online since the journey began, Allin seems to be staying healthy and making good progress as he summits Everest. The trip had been something the wrestler discussed publicly for years, and he was at one point scheduled to climb the mountain in 2024. Those plans had to be postponed due to an injury to his foot, however.

Discussing his motivation for tackling Everest in an interview last year, Allin indicated that he wanted to remind himself that he was capable of whatever he puts his mind toward. The wrestler was thankful that AEW was allowing him to attempt such a feat in the middle of his contract, and he shared his belief that the experience will be a "humbling" one for him.