Latest Update On AEW Star Darby Allin's Mt. Everest Summit

It took a year, but AEW star Darby Allin's dream of climbing Mt. Everest has finally become a reality. The former TNT Champion arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal in early April, alongside his mother and brother, and began his trek to the Mt. Everest Base Camp just days later. An update on April 17 revealed Allin and his team were making steady progress, with Adventure Consultants team members noting that Allin was doing very well.

Now a recent update suggests that progress has continued. In a post that has since been removed from Adventure Consultants' website, it was revealed that Allin's team had reached the Mt. Everest Base Camp on April 20. Expedition leader Ang Dorjee Sherpa noted that the trek up Everest itself would begin soon after, and that first the group Allin was part of would take part in the Puja, a ceremony performed before any group attempts to climb Everest. It's unclear when the group would begin its climb.

While progress has been fast for Allin so far, this is only the beginning of a journey that most expect to take awhile, with Dave Meltzer noting weeks ago that Everest expeditions take up to two months for experienced climbers. Given Allin's lack of experience in the field, this would suggest that the climb will take even longer, even with experienced expedition leaders in charge of his group. It also remains to be seen whether Allin will be able to complete the trek, as one third of climbers who attempt to conquer Everest wind up unsuccessful, leading to them turning back.